Drones spraying chemicals a hit among farmers at paddy fields, arecanut estates in Kodagu

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Agriculture has taken a hit in several ways amid the pandemic and labour shortage and lack of maintenance are among the top struggles faced by farmers. However, this is now being addressed technologically with drones taking over jobs at many estates in Kodagu.

Vikram Appaiah, a arecanut estate owner in Karadigodu village, first heard of drones helping in agriculture activities in a social media group. He opted for the technology and the first drone experiment was done across his estate in May.

“I hired the drone to enable maintenance work at the estate. Fungicide spray was mounted on the drone and all the arecanut trees were uniformly sprayed with the chemical,” recalled Vikram. He added, “Usually it takes seven to eight days to complete chemical spraying across a 10 acre estate. However, the job was completed in four hours using the drone.” Following the success story, Vikram hired the drone for the second round of chemical spraying in September.

The drones are outsourced from the local agro company Omega in Gonikoppal. “Prior bookings have to be made and the drones help in systemic spray of chemicals or organic sprays. Many farmers are approaching us to opt for the facility as it is time-saving and convenient,” said Naj Chengappa, the proprietor of Omega.

He explained that Rs 2200 is charged for spraying chemicals with drones across one acre of arecanut estate and Rs 950 across one acre of paddy field. He, however, confirmed that this facility cannot be used across coffee estates due to the uneven terrain alongside increased shade trees in the estates.