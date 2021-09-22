STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt may bring law to prevent religious conversions

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is contemplating bringing a new law to control illegal and forcible religious conversions in Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

He was responding to members, who demanded that a law similar to the one in Uttar Pradesh be introduced in Karnataka. BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar said that his mother has been forcibly converted to Christianity.

“She has removed all photos of Hindu gods. She is not wearing a bindi anymore and has changed the caller tune on her mobile phone to a Christian hymn. I cannot offer puja to Hindu gods at home. If I try to convince her, she threatens to commit suicide. She has been brainwashed,’’ he added. 

He alleged that more than 15,000 people from SC/ST communities in his Assembly constituency in Chitradurga district have been converted.

Conversions affect social harmony: HM

“Not just SC/STs, even people from other backward classes and Muslims have been proselytised. Churches threaten to file atrocity cases against those opposing such conversions,” Shekar said. Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah charged, “In my constituency too, missionaries are targeting SC/ST colonies and converting people in a systematic manner.

There is a need to bring a stringent law, like in UttarPradesh” JDS MLA Devanand said that a majority of nearly 3.5 lakh people from the Banjara community, who stay in different hamlets in Vijayapura district, have been converted to Christianity. Jnanendra said,

“This issue is prevalent across the country, and such conversions disturb communal harmony in society. It is a dangerous trend and the government will take measures to control it. If need be, a bill will be passed. We will take action against individuals and organisations for converting people.” Congress MLA KJ George said all churches should not be targeted by generalising the issue. The government should deal with only those individuals and churches indulging in such activities, he added.

