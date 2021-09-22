Six Karnataka districts report higher Covid poisitive rate than state average

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ganesha festival fervour slowly subsiding, and preparations beginning for Dasara and Deepavali, Karnataka health department officials are keeping a close watch on districts like Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Kodagu and Udupi, which are major contributors to daily active cases in the past 14 days.

According to the health bulletin released by the State War Room, the positivity rate in these districts, especially Chikkamagaluru (1.58%), Kodagu (1.39%), Udupi (1.35%), Dakshina Kannada (1.18%) and Hassan (1.06%) is beyond the state average for the past seven days, which is 0.63%.

While test positivity rate has dropped significantly from 3.46 per cent in August last week, in Dakshina Kannada, officials said efforts are still on to ensure that the numbers are constantly kept low. Officials from the Technical Advisory Committee have said that the Government of India has advised keeping a close watch on 70 districts in 15 states, which have more than 5% TPR. “In view of major forthcoming festivals, it is feared that this may lead to a surge in cases.

Though in Karnataka, there are no districts with TPR more than 2%, only five districts have TPR more than 1%, hence it is better to keep a watch on these districts. Deputy Commissioners here should take extra precautions to bring the TPR down,” explained a senior health official, on condition of anonymity.

Health officials also warned that as the third wave is expected in October-November, and a number of festivals fall in these months, strict curbs in shopping and market areas even before the festivals is necessary. As Kodagu has a TPR above the state average, experts have recommended that the district administration should postpone any kind of water sports or water-related adventure activities till the end of November.

“It is good to follow this as our district borders Kerala, where the Covid-19 situation is still to be brought under control, and travellers from Kerala visit Kodagu for various reasons,” explained a doctor from a district hospital in Kodagu.

Interestingly, Hassan, Kodagu, Udupi and Uttara Kannada have reported more Covid-19 cases than urban areas. District officials feel that many people might have travelled to villages for the recent festival. However, doctors have been spreading awareness among people and have requested that fever or Covid-like symptoms should not be ignored, and mistaken for “weather change” or just a viral fever.

“It is important that people come to hospital and get tested if symptoms show. There are many who wait till the last minute, when they have trouble breathing. Covid-19 symptoms should not be ignored. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in Karnataka has gone up, especially in districts like Raichur, where people are reporting late to hospitals,” said a DHO from a government hospital.