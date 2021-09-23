Co-op societies can borrow from DCC, other banks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Wednesday passed the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill 2021, which will change the nomenclature of the hitherto ‘Souharda Co-operative’ to ‘Co-operative Society’ that helps societies borrow loans even from District Central Cooperative (DCC) Banks and commercial banks.

As per the new Act, salaried employees of co-operative unions and federations are not supposed to hold shares in the societies, or contest elections. In any co-operative, no member shall hold a share exceeding 5%.

Both the ruling and opposition party members termed the bill “simplistic and reformatory” that will not only strengthen the co-operative sector but also help them be sustainable and pro-people. Now, members of societies attending any two annual general body meetings are entitled to safeguard their rights to contest the polls, and also exercise their franchise. Earlier, attending three consecutive meetings was mandatory, and those who violated this rule would move court and ultimately get their rights back.