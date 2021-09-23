Cops ‘miserably failed’ in handling Mysuru gangrape case: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Opposition slammed Mysuru police over the gangrape that shook the state in August, the government defended the police, saying they had convinced the survivor to record her statement before a magistrate.

The issue was taken up for discussion as a matter of public importance in the Assembly on Wednesday. Woman MLAs expressed concern over safety, by referring to some recent cases. KGF MLA Roopakala S said there was fear in society, especially among parents who have daughters. She condemned the circular issued by University of Mysore vice-chancellor advising women students not to go out after 6 pm. “We have to educate boys in their adolescence about respecting women,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah charged at Mysuru Police, saying they had failed miserably in handling the case. “They ignored the Verma Commission report in the case. There is a delay of more than 14 hours in registration of the FIR, despite an MLC notice being sent by the hospital in the night itself. The police also showed a lackadaisical attitude initially and tried to scare the boy’s father, who reported the matter to the police first. The police had no idea whether the incident took place in their jurisdiction or a place belonging to the forest department”.

He also accused Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of taking the whole incident “very casually”.

Jnanendra said police had handled the case professionally and arrested the accused within 80 hours. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police had convinced the survivor, who was not at all willing, to record her statement before the magistrate. Jnanendra said a fast-track court will be set up for a speedy trial, while Bommai added that a special prosecutor will be appointed to ensure the accused gets capital punishment.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said there should be no politics when it comes to crimes against women. She said cases of domestic violence were also on the rise after the Covid-19 lockdown. MLA Vinisha Nero said no crimes against women, including eve-teasing, should be viewed lightly and alleged police failed women with their arrogance and high-handedness. She said the usage of the word ‘rape’ in different contexts will trivialise the crime.