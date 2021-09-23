STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt plans to sell land given on long-term lease

As the State government is not getting any revenue from lands given on long-term lease, it is now contemplating selling such lands at the guidance value.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 02:13 PM

Minister R Ashoka makes a point during the session on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the state government is not getting any revenue from lands given on long-term lease, it is now contemplating selling such lands at the guidance value. Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that government land was given on long term leases for 99 years.

“Even after the lease period was over, lands were not returned, but the lease was extended again. Since the government is not getting any revenue and were are thinking of selling such lands to them at the guidance value. However, if they are using the lands for purposes other than what it was given for, they have to pay double the guidance value,” the minister, responding to a question by BJP MLC Bharati Shetty.

The minister said lands were allotted to many institutions on long-term leases of 99 years before Independence,. and in some cases, it was continued for another 50 years. The government will not get back such lands and the lease amount is very less, compared to the value of such lands. 

The minister said the government will charge 2.5 times the market value for properties that will be given on lease now. In some cases, the government has taken back land after the lease period ended, he added.

