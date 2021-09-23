KSRTC to run 1k extra buses for festival season
BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to operate 1,000 additional buses from October 13 to 21 for Dasara and from October 29 to November 7 for Deepavali. Buses will be operated to and from Bengaluru and Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Mysuru, Madikere, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir and Bidar within the state, and inter-state destinations such as Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthpuram, Kottayam, Chennai, Coimbatore and Pune.