Parents, AAP demand 30% cut in school fees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court directed private schools to reduce fees by 15 per cent for the academic year 2020-21, parents are now demanding that the government should set up a fee determination committee and come up with a permanent solution to the problem.

Members of parents’ organisations--Samanvaya Samiti and Voice of Parents-- and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers gathered at Maurya Circle on Wednesday to demand the establishment of a fee determination committee.

Talking to media persons, one of the parents said that the judgement on the 15 per cent fee reduction was based on Supreme Court’s judgement in a case in Rajasthan. “The Karnataka government doesn’t have any role in the reduction of fees, as the government and private schools had already made a deal among themselves that not a rupee will be reduced,” the parent said.

He said that parents will join any political or other organisations to demand the establishment of a fee determination committee. “While 1947 witnessed the Quit India Movement, now, private schools will witness Quit Private School Movement,” he said, adding, “As per our rights, we need to know not just how much we are paying but for what we are paying, and have a choice to negotiate.”

He pointed out that so far, parents have been begging for fee reduction but now, it (begging) will stop, and a movement will begin. Parents rued that government infrastructure in health and education was in a dismal state and hence, they were left to choose private schools. Other demands of the parents include immediate setting up of effective school management committees empowering all stakeholders etc.