STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Varsities, R&D institutes should join hands with farmers: Shobha Karandlaje

“Our farmers in Kolar and Chikkaballapur put in a lot of work to grow tomatoes... but when prices drop to Rs 3-Rs 4 per kg, they dump it on roads and protest.

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Agriculture universities should join hands with local farmers to increase yield and quality of produce, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said.
Addressing an exporters conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Karandlaje said they have achieved success in food production, and the focus should be on further increasing the quantity and quality, food processing and marketing so that farmers’ income can be doubled.

“Our farmers in Kolar and Chikkaballapur put in a lot of work to grow tomatoes... but when prices drop to Rs 3-Rs 4 per kg, they dump it on roads and protest. That can be stopped when we take up food processing and ensure that it reaches people who require it,” she added.

 Emphasising the need to focus on quality, the minister said agriculture universities and institutions that are engaged in research should work with the farmers in that endeavour. “Our research should not just be confined to the campuses of universities or other R&D institutes, but is should reach all farmers,” she said.

There is a need to reduce pesticide residue in fruits and vegetables and obtain organic certification, Karandlaje said, adding produce from North Eastern states are in great demand abroad as they do not use pesticides and have adopted organic farming.

M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, said as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, APEDA is organising programs across the country. Vanijya Utsav held in Bengaluru is one such programme.  

Arecanut growers want regularisation of privileged lands
Shivamogga District Arecanut Growers’ Society has demanded the State government to take immediate action to regularise the illegal cultivation and residences constructed on privileged lands across the state

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobha Karandlaje farmers
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp