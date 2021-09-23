VISL, MPM may soon resume operations: BY Raghavendra

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Parliament member BY Raghavendra said that NITI Aayog has responded positively to the proposal to restart the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) in Bhadravathi. He also said that Mysore Paper Mills (MPM) will also resume operations.

Raghavendra was addressing the gathering at an exporters conference jointly organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav by the Industries and Commerce Department, District Industries Centre and District Chamber of Commerce and Industries at State Government Employees’ Association Bhavan on Wednesday.

“We are putting efforts to restart VISL and MPM. We have conducted so many meetings. NITI Aayog has responded positively as well. Fillip is being given for agricultural and industrial development in the district. So far, 20,294 industrial units have invested Rs 2,646 crore, and employed over one lakh people,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to include Shivamogga district under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. Road, railway and air connectivity is being improved in the district. After Bengaluru, Shivamogga airport runway will be the second longest with 3,200 metre. The airport work is expected to be completed by June next year,” he said.

He said that under the UDAN scheme, five sectors have been proposed, which include Mangaluru-Shivamogga, Delhi-Shivamogga and Mumbai-Shivamogga.

