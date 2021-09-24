Backward Classes panel collecting empirical data on Panchamasali quota demand: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the State Backward Classes Commission is currently collecting empirical data on the demand of the Panchamasali Lingayat community to be considered under category 2A of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and that the State government would act based on the report of the Commission.

He was responding to the issue raised by Vijayapura city BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who hails from the community, in the Assembly.

Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, wants to be included in category 2A (15 per cent) of OBC reservation matrix.

They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent).

"The community is now under 3B of OBC and demanding that they be considered under 2A. This has been referred to the Backward Classes Commission which is collecting information on employment and education status," Bommai said.

Pointing out that Parliament recently passed a Bill to restore the powers of the States to make their own OBC lists, he said empirical data is being collected by the permanent Backward Class Commission, and the data is important as Maratha reservation in Maharashtra without it was struck down by the court.

Noting that 15 other committees want to be considered under 2A of OBC, he said, "The previous Chief Minister (B S Yediyurappa) has already referred to the Backward Class Commission and it is being examined. Once the Commission submits its report, the government will examine it and act."

The ruling BJP faced embarrassing moments in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday as its MLAs Yatnal, along with Arvind Bellad, trooped into the well of the House demanding a reply from the Chief Minister on the issue.

The MLA said the previous Chief Minister Yediyurappa had sought six months time, and that time expired on September 15.

The community has held protests in various parts of the State, including Bengaluru, with their demand.