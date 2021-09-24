Nod for 100 per cent occupancy at cinemas, pubs in districts of Karnataka with low infection rate

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinemas and pubs from October in districts of the State, where there is less than one per cent COVID-19 positivity rate.

Announcing this to reporters after consulting with an expert committee on the coronavirus, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai said the cent per cent occupancy would be allowed in cinemas from October 1 and in pubs from October 3.

"From October 1, cent per cent occupancy will be allowed in the cinemas in the districts where the positivity rate is less than one per cent and 50 per cent occupancy if the positivity rate is more than one per cent," the Chief Minister said.

According to him, the average positivity rate in the State is 0.66 per cent. Barring a few, most of the districts see this rate, he said.

He said at least one dose of the vaccine is mandatory for the film-goers.

However, pregnant women and children would not be allowed.

Also, it was decided to allow 100 per cent attendance for class six to 12, which be conducted five days a week.

However, night curfew would be in force between 10 PM and 5 AM, he said.

Regarding Dasara festivities, Bommai said separate guidelines would be issued and strict vigil maintained in border areas.

He said instructions have been given to officials to intensify the vaccination drive in districts of Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysuru and also to take up special IEC (information, education, communication) programmes to create awareness on vaccination among the public.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, experts on the subject and senior officials attended the meeting.