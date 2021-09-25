Four Karnataka districts touch 99% Covid recovery rate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four districts in Karnataka — Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Raichur and Yadgir — clocked 99% recovery rate, which is higher than the state’s average of 98%. As on September 23, the district with the highest recovery rate was Yadgir, with 99.24%, followed by Raichur with 99.16%, Chitradurga with 99.09%, and Bagalkot with 99.03%, according to State War Room data.

The number of positive cases recorded in these districts is low too. Yadgir reported two cases, Bagalkot four cases, Raichur five cases and Chitradurga 41 positive cases. Yadgir has three active cases, Bagalkot 10 cases, Raichur has 7 and Chitradurga has 129 active cases.

The districts reported lower positivity rate in the past seven days too. While the state average is 0.65%, Haveri has the lowest rate at 0.02%, followed by Yadgir, Bagalkot and Raichur at 0.04% and Chitradurga at 0.42%.

On the high recovery rate, Yadgir DHO Dr Indumathi said, “The cases were not too severe in our district. Surveillance was good, as and when positive cases were found, we would trace the cases and identify primary and secondary contacts and quarantine them immediately. Those who needed hospitalisation were immediately admitted. Since the pandemic broke out, we’ve had 207 Covid deaths, but it didn’t get worse as we were tracking cases early. The district is small, hence not many cases were reported.”

Experts point out that the number of discharges is higher than positive cases, which is contributing to higher recovery rate. “With a reduction in cases and low burden on healthcare, people testing positive are getting necessary care and recovering fast. Vaccination has also helped recovery, as people are not reaching the severe infection stage.

Most of the hospital admissions are those who are doubly vaccinated, and have mild to moderate symptoms,” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, member of the Critical Care Support Team. Meanwhile, case Fatality Rate in these districts is low too. Chitradurga has 0.56%, Yadgir 0.75%, Raichur 0.83% and Bagalkot 0.94%, while the average CFR of the state is 1.27%.