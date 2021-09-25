STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka man hangs himself after learning about wife's affair, blames relative in video

Venkatesh had posted a video on Facebook where he mentioned the reason for his suicide before ending his life

Published: 25th September 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 25-year-old man ended his life after coming to know about the illicit affair of his wife in Bommanahalli village near Talikoti on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesh Dorenahalli, 25, a resident of Bommanahalli. He hanged himself on a tree in his farmland. Venkatesh had posted a video on Facebook where he mentioned the reason for his suicide before ending his life.

In the 15-second video, Venkatesh accused his relative Srishail Dorenahalli of being responsible for his death. He said, “My wife had an illicit affair with Srishail. He is responsible for my death.” He was rushed to a hospital after a passerby saw him hanging to the tree. However, he died on the way. Venkatesh had married two years ago.

“Venkatesh had filed a complaint in the local police station about the illicit affair of his wife with Srishail. His wife had refused to live with him and moved in with Srishail. Venkatesh, upset with his wife's behaviour, decided to end his life on Saturday,” said a source.

A complaint has been registered in Talikoti Police Station.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

