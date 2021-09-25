STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah slams Bommai for calling farmers protest sponsored

They will not understand the value of people’s struggle,” the Badami MLA said referring to Bommai’s recent statement in the Assembly. 

Published: 25th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar ride a tonga to protest against the rise in fuel prices, in Bengaluru on Friday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of insulting farmers by terming their agitation against the new farm laws as a “sponsored protest.” “CM insulted farmers by calling their protest a sponsored one. They will not understand the value of people’s struggle,” the Badami MLA said referring to Bommai’s recent statement in the Assembly. 

Speaking to reporters after the Congress’ tonga jatha from the KPCC office to Vidhana Soudha to protest hike in fuel prices, the former chief minister said, “The Congress is the voice of the common man and we will continue to fight for their cause. Tamil Nadu has reduced tax on petrol and diesel. Let CM Basavaraj Bommai reduce the tax to the tune of Rs 10 in Karnataka. If our party was in power now, we would have reduced it.”

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Congress, Revenue Minister R Ashoka termed the party’s protest “a cheap politics”. “The Congress has been losing elections and hence resorting to cheap politics like tonga rallies,” he said. Ashoka also said that it was not right on part of the Congress to boycott the address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The minister said there are many instances of Lok Sabha Speaker addressing  state assemblies.

