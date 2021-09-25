The first-ever ‘Best MLA’ award goes to Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was presented the first-ever ‘Best MLA Award’, instituted by the Karnataka Assembly, on Friday. He was given the award in recognition of his long stint in electoral politics and for best performance as member of the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla presented the award. Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said the award will be an annual feature. In Karnataka, the Council already has the practice of awarding its best member.

A panel headed by Kageri, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and MLA R V Deshpande chose Yediyurappa for the award. “As a representative, I have honestly endeavoured to carry out the duties of the legislature, with the realisation of the great responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the democratic set-up.

For the first time in the history of the State Legislature, I have been honoured with the most honourable legislator award,” Yediyurappa tweeted. Yediyurappa entered the Assembly for the first time in 1983. He has also been a member of the Council and the Lok Sabha.