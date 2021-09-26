Bharat Bandh: Schools to remain open in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), the largest association of private schools in the state, will show solidarity with the farmers by extending support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday.

In a video, association president Shashikumar said that students have already missed out on classes owing to the Covid pandemic and hence schools will remain open. "But the association wants to inform that we are with the farmers and express complete solidarity...," he said. The staffers will wear green-coloured clothes and/or green badges as a mark of support.