STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar to house three tiger sanctuaries

The new reserve, which has hilly terrains, rich biodiversity and undisturbed areas in Palar and MM Hills, will spread across 1,000 sqkm.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chamarajanagar is set to become the first district in the country to have three tiger sanctuaries. With a forest cover of around 51 per cent, it already houses Bandipur and  Biligiriranganatha Swamy Temple wildlife sanctuaries. The addition will be MM Hills Tiger Project, which has over 200 tigers.

The new reserve, which has hilly terrains, rich biodiversity and undisturbed areas in Palar and MM Hills, will spread across 1,000 sqkm. Deputy Conservator of Forest Edukundala said the government will notify MM Hills as a tiger reserve in a few days. The government will give an additional grant of Rs 10 crore, which will be used to install solar pumps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar tiger sanctuaries
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp