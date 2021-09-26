STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS workers in Tumakuru corner Bommai over rape case

Supporters of Tumakuru Rural MLA DC Gowrishankar led by one Belagumba Venkatesh tried to present a memorandum in connection with the horrific rape-murder to the chief minister.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:10 AM

Members of the Madiga community submit a memorandum to CM Bommai in Tumakuru on Saturday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai faced embarrassing moments during his visit to Tumakuru on Saturday after JDS workers tried to gherao him for the government’s alleged failure in solving the Tumakuru rape-murder case. The 30-year-old woman’s body was found at a hillock in Chotasabarapalya on August 24.

Supporters of Tumakuru Rural MLA DC Gowrishankar led by one Belagumba Venkatesh tried to present a memorandum in connection with the horrific rape-murder to the chief minister. They were, however, not allowed to meet Bommai as a precautionary measure. The JDS workers, however, managed to get into the Inspection Bungalow premises and raised slogans against the State Government. 

Meanwhile, members of the Tigala community, to which the victim belong to, presented a memorandum to Bommai. Meanwhile, members of the Madiga community presented a memorandum to Bommai demanding that the government notify the SC quota recommended by the Justice Sadashiva Commission. When Bommai left without responding to their demand, they raised slogans against him. 

