Trying to improve credibility of parliamentary democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla

BENGALURU: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said they are trying to improve the efficacy and credibility of parliamentary democracy. A comprehensive action plan will be prepared during the Presiding Officers’ Conference to be held in Shimla from October 26 to 28, he said. Speaking to the media here, he expressed concerns over diminishing standards of discipline, decorum and decency in legislatures.

“Naturally, the ruling party has more responsibility... but opposition members too have equal responsibility as they should discuss and debate in the House instead of causing disturbance,” he said, responding to a question on who is responsible for lack of discussion on important issues.

Differences and disagreements help strengthen a democracy, but all debates must be held with discipline and dignity and all parties must make an effort, he added. Birla said they endeavour to make democratic institutions more vibrant and pro-people and hold discussions with chief ministers and other stakeholders.

A committee of Assembly Speakers, constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker, has already submitted a report on Speakers’ powers in deciding matters related to Anti-Defection Law. “It states that Speakers should not have unlimited powers in matters related to Anti-Defection Law and their role has to be clearly defined.

We will discuss it in Shimla and if the report is adopted at the conference, we will give a report to the Union Government and urge it to make appropriate changes in the law. Perhaps for the first time, a committee consisting of Speakers is recommending that they should not have unlimited powers,” he added. Birla said Parliament is committed to empower Panchayat Raj institutions and strengthen the democracy at the grassroots. It is also taking measures for capacity building of people’s representatives through PRIDE, an institution of Parliament.

In the next six months, the Parliament library will have a database on all important debates that can be accessed by elected representatives. Parliament and state Assembly libraries too will be connected and all information will be available on one platform, he said. The new Parliament building will be ready by October 2022, he added.

‘NEP will give good results’

On the National Education Policy (NEP), he said as presiding officers, their mandate is not just to bring a policy or a Bill, but to ensure debates on all policies and Bills. “Karnataka is the first to introduce NEP and there was a debate in which leaders of all parties took part. Now that it has been implemented, it will give good results,” he added.

Kageri defends inviting Birla

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri defended the decision to invite Om Birla to address the joint session of the legislature. “Lok Sabha speakers have addressed members of assemblies in many states on many occasions and it is not new as claimed by them (Congress leaders),” he said.