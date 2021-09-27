STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress MLC Ibrahim cosies up to JDS, to launch platform for minorities 

The renewed bonhomie between Congress MLC CM Ibrahim and the JDS top brass has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Published: 27th September 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

MLC CM Ibrahim

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The renewed bonhomie between Congress MLC CM Ibrahim and the JDS top brass has raised eyebrows in political circles. This comes at a time when the Janata Dal Secular is facing growing discontent within its ranks, with legislators GT Devegowda, SR Srinivas and K Srinivas Gowda showing an inclination to switch sides.

According to political pundits, Ibrahim reconnecting with JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, has come as a morale-booster for the regional party ---called a “sinking ship” by BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh.

Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, had recently given a call to Vokkaligas in Bhadravathi to strengthen the hands of Kumaraswamy, indirectly sending a message that he too will be with the latter, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. 

To give more credence to the murmur, the senior Congress leader met Kumaraswamy at his Bidadi farmhouse earlier last week.  But political analysts opine that there seems to be more to this renewed friendship than meets the eye. 

The veteran Congress leader is expected to float a minorities’ forum with members cutting across party lines, to work as a pressure group to showcase the relevance of the Muslim community in Karnataka politics. “This will be a win-win situation for both the minorities and the JDS... the party that so far could not actually translate its minority vote base into actual votes,” said a political expert, on condition of anonymity.

Ibrahim was civil aviation minister in the Deve Gowda cabinet at the Centre. Later, he severed ties with Gowda and joined the Siddaramaiah camp, that invigorated the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) political idea and came to power in 2013.   “We start our meetings in October. Bringing back the past glory of Karnataka through regional identity politics and showcasing the relevance of minorities who have been taken for granted by political parties till now, are the objectives (of the new forum),” Ibrahim told The New Indian Express.

Asked about quitting the Congress with his MLC term ending in June 2024, Ibrahim shot back, “Who said I have decided to quit the Congress... I am yet to decide my next political move... I am not bothered about the MLC post.”

“I have also discussed with Siddaramaiah about Muslims not getting the respect they deserve politically, despite constituting 18 per cent of the population in Karnataka,” he said. “The decline of Muslim representation in the House is a matter of concern. In 19 Assembly segments, Muslims constitute 30% of the electoral population... but a mere 7 have been elected to the Assembly in 2018,” observed political analyst Sagheer Ahmed.

A senior Congress leader, although admitting the dismal representation of Muslims in the Assembly, clarified that Ibrahim’s “blackmail politics” will not affect the Grand Old Party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC CM Ibrahim Congress JDS
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp