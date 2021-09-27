STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress will not split any party, claims Shivakumar

He was speaking at a programme organised to distribute ration kits at Sanjaynagar in the city on 
Sunday. Members of other parties joined the Congress on the occasion.

Published: 27th September 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar addresses  a gathering after distributing ration kits in Bengaluru on Sunday.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar addresses  a gathering after distributing ration kits in Bengaluru on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the Grand Old Party will not split any other party, but will welcome anyone who wants to enter its fold. He was speaking at a programme organised to distribute ration kits at Sanjaynagar in the city on 
Sunday. Members of other parties joined the Congress on the occasion.

Reacting to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that 20 legislators from Congress are ready to join the saffron party, Shivakumar said, “Not 20 MLAs... even if you (BJP) take 40 of our MLAs, you cannot harm Congress. We will come to power in 2023.” Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa too had recently claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join BJP.

On Monday’s Bharat Bandh call given by farmers against the new farm laws, he said Congress supports 
the bandh. “The Union and State governments are not allowing farmers to exist peacefully. Farmers have been agitating for more than a year. But their issues are not being raised in Parliament or Assembly,” he said. Calling the Union Government stubborn, the Kanakapura MLA said there is widespread opposition to the new farm laws from all sections of society.

“People are fed up with BJP. The party is only giving false assurances to people. They did not provide any 
relief to those working in the unorganised sector during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. The Congress leaders distributed ration kits to the residents of Sanjaynagar and Gandhinagar. In Gandhinagar, the Congress leaders recalled the achievements of former Congress chief minister Gundu Rao whose birth anniversary was celebrated on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka DK Shivakumar Congress
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp