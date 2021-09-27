Congress will not split any party, claims Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the Grand Old Party will not split any other party, but will welcome anyone who wants to enter its fold. He was speaking at a programme organised to distribute ration kits at Sanjaynagar in the city on

Sunday. Members of other parties joined the Congress on the occasion.

Reacting to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that 20 legislators from Congress are ready to join the saffron party, Shivakumar said, “Not 20 MLAs... even if you (BJP) take 40 of our MLAs, you cannot harm Congress. We will come to power in 2023.” Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa too had recently claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join BJP.

On Monday’s Bharat Bandh call given by farmers against the new farm laws, he said Congress supports

the bandh. “The Union and State governments are not allowing farmers to exist peacefully. Farmers have been agitating for more than a year. But their issues are not being raised in Parliament or Assembly,” he said. Calling the Union Government stubborn, the Kanakapura MLA said there is widespread opposition to the new farm laws from all sections of society.

“People are fed up with BJP. The party is only giving false assurances to people. They did not provide any

relief to those working in the unorganised sector during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. The Congress leaders distributed ration kits to the residents of Sanjaynagar and Gandhinagar. In Gandhinagar, the Congress leaders recalled the achievements of former Congress chief minister Gundu Rao whose birth anniversary was celebrated on Sunday.