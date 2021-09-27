From Deputy SP to IG, all will get training like NDA in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Following the National Defence Academy (NDA), Karnataka is all set get an institute to train police officials ranked between Deputy Superintendent of Police to Inspector General announced CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

The training will help police officials enhance their skills and to work with more efficiency, the Chief Minister said.

It is learnt that many mid-level officials lacked proper training. If they are given the required training, it will help them to upgrade their skills and help them work efficiently. Their subordinates will also follow their work style which will bring changes in the administration, Bommai further added.

CM Bommai made this announcement while laying the foundation stone for the construction of Kasabapet and South Traffic police stations in Hubballi, District Armed Reserve building in Dharwad, 36 police quarters and six dog kennels at the cost of Rs 20.74 crore.

To strengthen the police system, they also started mobile FSL labs which got appreciation from the union home minister Amit Shah, pointed Bommai.

To reduce the burden on the Forensic Science Lab in Bengaluru, six regional FSL labs will be set up in various parts of the state including Hubballi, Kalaburgi and Mysuru. The new labs will help to solve the cases early as possible.

Explaining how his government is improving the infrastructure of police stations, Bommai said they are aiming to build 100 new police station yearly and construct 10,000 police quarters in the next five years.