Fourteen cases of rat fever reported in Kodagu, officials say no need for panic

Leptospirosis or rat fever is caused by bacteria transmitted from rodents, which is passed to humans from the rodent’s urine or mucus secretion

Published: 28th September 2021 06:44 PM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu has reported 14 cases of leptospirosis (rat fever) even as the district is fighting the battle against COVID-19. The first case was detected nearly 15 days ago and the DHO confirmed that the majority of patients are on the road to recovery.

Leptospirosis or rat fever is caused by bacteria transmitted from rodents, which is passed to humans from the rodent’s urine or mucus secretion. “The disease can be detected through blood tests. If a person has symptoms of jaundice, cough or other severe respiratory trouble, they are advised to immediately report for blood tests. Leptospirosis is curable and is not contagious,” said Dr Venkatesh, DHO.

He confirmed that among the 14 cases, the majority have recovered and there is no need for panic. He added that all the necessary treatment and medications are available in the district and advised residents suffering from symptoms of fever to report to the nearest PHC.

DC Charuala Somal said that there is no need for panic as suitable and efficient treatment is available at health centres in the district. “It is important that residents do not ignore and neglect the symptoms. It is important to maintain hygiene and use hygienic water,” she explained.

The cases of rat fever have been reported in Cherambane, Napoklu, Madikeri, Suntikoppa, Aluru Siddapura, Balele, Chennayana Kote, Kakotuparambu, Kannangala and Kanuru areas in the district.

