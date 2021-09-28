Task force soon to frame R&D policy for Karnataka

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the constitution of a task force to frame new research and development policy for the State. KLE Technological University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Shettar will head the task force. Bommai has also planned to set up coordinating centres at Hubballi and Kalaburagi to ensure the benefits of the startup policy are taken to places out of Bengaluru.

Inaugurating a Tech Park at the KLE Technological University campus to mark flagging off of the platinum jubilee of BVB College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET), Bommai said the State is known for taking initiatives to encourage R&D. Because of this, around 180 public and private enterprises, including multi-national ones, have been operating in and around Bengaluru.

The R&D sector is the core of industrial growth in the State, the CM said, adding that to unleash the potential further, he has planned to frame a new policy. It will help push innovations in every sector, particularly agriculture and food, in coordination with institutions and industries, he said.

K’taka leading country in startup race: CM

Prof Shettar, who will head the task force, is an academic in the field of engineering and technology and the brain behind transforming BVBCET. Having a doctoral degree from the Indian Institute of Science, his focus has been the industry-institution connect. He has helped set up incubation centres at the university and around 82 startups are working from here.

Bommai, an alumnus of BVBCET, said the State is leading the country in setting up of startups, but a majority of them are in Bengaluru. The government is thinking of extending the benefits of the Startup policy to all parts of the State. To ensure region-wise growth, he has planned to open coordinating centres at Hubballi and Kalaburgi. Steps will be taken after discussions with concerned ministers and officials soon, he said. Bommai said his post comes with more challenges and responsibilities.

Tackling poverty and unemployment and ensuring affordable education and better healthcare services are real challenges. He has been practising people’s politics despite facing several odds, he added. Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, also an alumnus of BVBCET, advised students to become entrepreneurs as both the State and Central governments have been extending numerous benefits.