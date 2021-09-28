STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple demolition: Nanjangud tahsildar transferred

Mohana Kumari handed over charge to Grade-2 Tahsildar Bhyraiah on Monday. 

Published: 28th September 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of National Students’ Union of India members protest against the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk, in Mysuru on Saturday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Under fire from various quarters over the demolition of the Sri Adishakti Mahadevamma temple at Huchhagani village in Nanjangud taluk, the State Government on Monday transferred Nanjangud tahsildar Mohana Kumari.

The demolition of the temple on September 8 had led to an uproar with pro-Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Jagaran Vedike, setting a deadline of 10 days for the government to take action against the tahsildar and Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Though several Veerashaiva organisations had stood in support of Mohana Kumari, saying that she had only followed the directives of the district administration and chief secretary, the government issued an order transferring her citing public and administrative purposes. Mohana Kumari handed over charge to Grade-2 Tahsildar Bhyraiah on Monday. 

