Tumakuru: Seer died of Covid-19, confirms DHO

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Sri Yathishwara Shivacharya Swami (47) of Kuppuru Gadduge Mutt succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, District Health OfficerDr M B Nagendrappa said. He has taken up investigation into alleged lapses on the part of a private nursing home in Chikkanayakanahalli, causing death. Following district minister J C Madhuswamy’s instructions, the DHO will conduct a thorough probe and question the doctor.

The doctor who had treated the seer on September 23, had allegedly failed to ascertain if he was suffering from Covid, following which he had returned to the Mutt. But the next day, when the seer’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Siddaganga Hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Bengaluru. He died on the way.