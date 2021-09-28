STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle-lifters open fire to escape villagers in Chikkaballapur

According to Chikkaballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar, two miscreants came on a two-wheeler and lifted a bike parked by the roadside.

Gun Firing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Two vehicle-lifters opened fire to escape a group of angry villagers chasing them, injuring one of them, in Marvenahalli village under Peresandra police limits, Chikkaballapura taluk. 

According to Chikkaballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar, two miscreants came on a two-wheeler and lifted a bike parked by the roadside. As the vehicle moved, the owner of the vehicle noticed it, and alerted villagers to catch them.

Mithun Kumar said the villagers chased the two men who were on two two-wheelers, and they turned around and opened fire. Gangadhar received bullet injuries in his stomach and was admitted to Chikkaballapur Hospital. The miscreants left the two-wheelers and escaped in the dark.

Mithun Kumar said additional police force had been deputed to search for the duo, and all checkposts were alerted.

