STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP may go with collective leadership for Hanagal, Sindagi bypolls

As byelections to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30, the ruling BJP has planned to go with collective leadership to fight the polls.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As byelections to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30, the ruling BJP has planned to go with collective leadership to fight the polls. This means that the services of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa will be used in both seats, especially Hanagal, which fell vacant following the untimely demise of former minister CM Udasi.

The party may give charge of electioneering to Udasi’s son and Haveri Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will also campaign aggressively as it is his home district, party sources said.

However in Sindagi, the party feels the victory is difficult as the seat was held by JDS’ MC Managuli, who died this year. The factor in play is also of his son Ashok Managuli joining Congress. Surprisingly, BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who has been credited with bypoll victories at KR Pete and Sira, is not likely to be given electioneering responsibilities in the seats, sources said.

He may be used for elections to one of the 25 Legislative Council constituencies, for which the notification is likely on October 3, the sources said. Vijayendra, who feels his political future lies in Mysuru region and is eyeing the Varuna Assembly seat to contest the 2023 general elections, has already chosen Mysuru MLC seat to campaign. One of his staunch loyalists and chairman of the Devaraj Urs Development Corporation Raghu Kautilya is expected to contest from the MLC seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP bypolls Karnataka
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp