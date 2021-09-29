BJP may go with collective leadership for Hanagal, Sindagi bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As byelections to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30, the ruling BJP has planned to go with collective leadership to fight the polls. This means that the services of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa will be used in both seats, especially Hanagal, which fell vacant following the untimely demise of former minister CM Udasi.

The party may give charge of electioneering to Udasi’s son and Haveri Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will also campaign aggressively as it is his home district, party sources said.

However in Sindagi, the party feels the victory is difficult as the seat was held by JDS’ MC Managuli, who died this year. The factor in play is also of his son Ashok Managuli joining Congress. Surprisingly, BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who has been credited with bypoll victories at KR Pete and Sira, is not likely to be given electioneering responsibilities in the seats, sources said.

He may be used for elections to one of the 25 Legislative Council constituencies, for which the notification is likely on October 3, the sources said. Vijayendra, who feels his political future lies in Mysuru region and is eyeing the Varuna Assembly seat to contest the 2023 general elections, has already chosen Mysuru MLC seat to campaign. One of his staunch loyalists and chairman of the Devaraj Urs Development Corporation Raghu Kautilya is expected to contest from the MLC seat.