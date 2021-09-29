Eight-year-old with rare blood disorder seeks crowdfunding for Rs 40 lakh bone marrow surgery

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: At the age of three months, Sinan PS of Virajpet in Kodagu was diagnosed with thalassemia major – an inherited blood disorder characterized by less hemoglobin and fewer red blood cells in the body. Now an eight-year-old, Sinan is pinning his hopes on a bone marrow transplant – the only cure – for which his mother Saahira has been recognised as the donor. However, the mother-son duo need Rs 40 lakh for the surgery and are desperately seeking help.

“I have approached many hospitals to save my child and the treatment for the complete cure will cost Rs 40 lakh. While this surgery would have been successful cent percent before Sinan turned eight, we could not manage the funds for the treatment. Nevertheless, the hospitals have given us 80% hope and I am trying hard to arrange the funds to save my son,” said Saahira, who is a single parent taking care of the child.

Until the funds for the surgery can be arranged, Sinan has to undergo a blood transmission every ten days and has to be on medication that costs up to Rs 12,000 (for every ten days). Saahira, through The New Indian Express, is requesting help from benefactors to save her only child. “Every time I am in tears thinking about my son, Sinan boldly says, ‘I will not die so soon’,” an emotional Saahira said.

Saahira has managed to arrange Rs 11 lakh and is running from pillar to post to get more donations. Donors willing to help Sinan can contribute to the below mentioned bank account:

Account Number 19610100039796

Name P S SAHIRA

Bank: FEDRAL, Gonikoppal

IFSC: FDRL0001961

MICR: 571049522

Google pay/ Phone Pe - 9008785245