Infosys, Karnataka govt to promote skilling under NEP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It giant Infosys and the Department of Higher Education have decided to sign three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to promote skill-based learning among college students as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan with Infosys officials on Tuesday. Narayan said students will have access to over 3,000 skill development courses available on the Infosys Springboard, which is an integrated digital literacy platform comprising effective digital learning solutions, technology-based life skill courses, gamification, live classes, industry certification, makers’ lab and career guidance.

Other platforms on the anvil for colleges are ‘Campus Connect’ for digital learning of college faculty and professional guidance for students. It will also involve gesture computing and biometrics in smart classrooms, use of virtual reality and augmented reality to train students, linking learning data with performance outcomes, the use of gamification and design principles to create healthy competition among students, and automation and robotic tools to create content, he said.

An ‘NEP community’ will also be set up to facilitate exchange of best practices among institutions, he said, and added that institutions will be guided to implement the NEP framework. The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and Infosys will collaborate for talent acceleration, he said. As many as 15,000 computers will be donated to colleges by Infosys.

Task force lays out NEP roadmap for schools

The NEP task force, at its first meeting, discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai the path it will take to implement the policy for schools in the state from 2022-23. “We should start NEP among children of 0, 6, and 9 years of age, for which structural and academic changes have to be done,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, adding that decisions on policy implementation are still at a nascent stage. Schools for students of “zero years” would be called pre-LKG or Balavatikas, he said. The chief minister too set some targets and the department will work according to them, he said.