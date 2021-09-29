Jarkiholi calls on Bommai, pushes for reinduction into ministry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence on Monday night and held lengthy talks. Sources hinted that the Belagavi strongman brought up the issue of his reinduction into the council of ministers when the cabinet is expanded while claiming that he was the victim of a political conspiracy.

Ramesh is also believed to have conveyed to the CM that if not him, then his brother and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi should be considered for a cabinet berth. The CM is expected to visit Delhi sometime next week to take up the issue of cabinet expansion as there are four vacancies. The sources added that the appointments to boards and corporations may also be finalised during the visit.

Bommai heard him out and assured him of action at the right time. But, considering that UP and other important elections are just months away, the BJP may not take any risks by reinducting him, the sources further added.

While Ramesh Jarkiholi has been lobbying hard to make a comeback into the ministry, reliable sources pointed out that it may not be easy. Dismissing any threat to the government from him, they pointed out that the party has another ST Valmiki face in B Sriramulu. Moreover, Jarkiholi will have to come clean in the CD gate and the matter is still pending before the High Court.

But the CM may not be able to shake off the Jarkiholis that easily, considering their clout in Belagavi district politics and they may push for the induction of Balachandra Jarkiholi into the ministry if Ramesh is not accommodated, the sources said.