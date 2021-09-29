STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt firm on law against religious conversions: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reiterated his government’s stand on bringing a law against forcible religious conversions in the state. 

Published: 29th September 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reiterated his government’s stand on bringing a law against forcible religious conversions in the state.  “As many such conversions are taking place in the state, we are seriously contemplating enacting a law against forcible religious conversions,” he said. 

The Chief Minister said district administrations have been directed to take steps to stop religious conversions through force or inducements.  “The government has taken such developments seriously and is thinking about bringing a law,” he said.

During the 10-day legislature session that concluded on September 24, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had announced that the government is considering such a law as many cases of forcible religious conversions were being reported in the state. 

During the session, the ruling BJP members had urged the government to bring a law against forcible conversions on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.  BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar had claimed that over 15,000 people in his Assembly constituency in Chitradurga district were forcibly converted to Christianity. The Home Minister had termed it as a dangerous trend across the country.

