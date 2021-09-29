Karnataka Edu minister holds talks with ISRO chief to feature space agency in NEP curriculum

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state is looking to implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) in schools from the academic year 2022-23, and with this, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) achievements and projects are set to feature in the new curriculum.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh who held talks with ISRO Chairman K Sivan and other officials at the Antrix Bhavan on Wednesday announced that suggestions will be sought from the space organisation.

Sivan is said to have assured to give necessary suggestions and guidance for NEP implementation in the state.

A committee will be formed for the purpose by ISRO, said Nagesh.

He said that rural areas have extremely talented students. They ought to be given a good platform, opportunities and facilities for honing their knowledge.

"Subjects should be taught in a simple manner, even Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should be able to understand them," he said, adding that the NEP task force is working towards preparing textbooks accordingly.

The future of the country lies in creating a Science-technology, Skills Based Education, Research and development mindset, he said.

Meanwhile, ISRO's space on wheels programme will venture into rural Karnataka too.

The programme was part of the Vikram Sarabhai Centenary Programme (VSCP), 2019, as as per the space organisation, and Karnataka's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, the lead centre for building satellites and developing associated satellite technologies, was one of the sox centres in the country where customized curated buses were deployed.

The other centres were VSSC, Trivandrum, SDSC SHAR, Srihariktota, NRSC, Hyderabad, SAC, Ahmedabad and NESAC, Shillong.

"The units were taken to various rural locations across the country, achieving the objective of creating awareness on space technology in even the remotest corners. The local schools and colleges were alerted though local state administration and thousands of students watched the units. Audio visuals developed on various ISRO missions & applications and presented to the visitors during these events. The publicity materials were distributed," said ISRO.

Meanwhile, the minister's officer on Wednesday stated that Space on Wheels had been rolled around Bengaluru city and surrounding areas; and will now move to rural schools.