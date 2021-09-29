No fee hike for engineering courses this year in Karnataka; annual 10 per cent increase likely from 2022

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After private engineering colleges in Karnataka pushed for 30 per cent hike in engineering fees this year, the education department seems to have convinced them against it. As per a source from a private college association, the department has agreed upon an annual 10 per cent hike from 2022.

Minister of Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, on Wednesday, stated that a consensual agreement has arrived between the government and private colleges to not increase the fees of engineering courses.

The meeting was convened with private college representatives at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday.

Narayan said that private colleges had pressed to increase the fee by 30 per cent. The committee headed by Vice-Chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU) Prof Karisiddappa recommended a hike of 15 per cent-25 per cent. But, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives of private colleges were convinced not to go for the hike.

The fees for the engineering courses in private colleges for students who secure admission this year under government quota will continue, as earlier, in two different slabs of Rs 65,340 and Rs 58,806, Naryana added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges’ Association chief Panduranga Shetty told The New Indian Express that the department has agreed to a 10 per cent hike annualy from 2022.

Cap on Miscellaneous fees

‘Miscellaneous fees’ and ‘Skill fees’, are capped at Rs 20,000 each, as per recommendations of a committee headed by Karisiddappa B, Vice-Chancellor of Vishwesharaiah Technical University (VTU).

Narayana said that earlier ‘miscellaneous fees’ used to vary from college to college starting from Rs 10,000 to up to Rs 70,000. But, now this should not exceed Rs 20,000.

"Before prescribing the ‘miscellaneous fees, colleges should notify the purposes for which these fees are being collected, and relay the information to KEA, Department of Technical Education, and VTU. It must also be published on the website," he added.

‘Skill Fees’ will have three slabs of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. This will be determined by the team from VTU who will inspect colleges and fix a slap based on standard of training facilities.

Submit all fees to KEA

‘Miscellaneous fees’, ‘Skill fees’, and admission fees will no longer be remitted to colleges.

Instead, they will be remitted at Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in order to eliminate the confusions that existed, said Ashwathnarayan.