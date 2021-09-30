Belagavi: Ex-serviceman chops off wife’s leg

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a blood-curdling incident, an ex-serviceman chopped off the leg of his estranged wife on the premises of a court at Bailhongal town of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The accused, Shivanand Adaki (36) from Nanagundikoppa village of Bailhongal taluk, married Jayamala (34) of Varur village in Dharwad district 11 years ago. But their marriage hit a rocky patch and Jayamala started living at her mother’s house along with their eight-year-old daughter. Their marital dispute was being heard at the Diwani court in Bailhongal.

On Wednesday morning, Jayamala was at the court for the hearing. She was leaving the court after the hearing when Shivanand allegedly attacked her with a sharp sword, cutting her left leg below the ankle. Jayamala fell and started bleeding profusely. The police shifted her to a private hospital in Belagavi, where the doctors were trying to conduct a procedure to reattach her leg. Shivanand later surrendered before the police.