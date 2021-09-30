Classes 1-5 may reopen in Karnataka after Dasara vacation

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education Department is getting ready to reopen offline classes for Standards 1-5 after the Dasara holidays, though there is a mixed response to the decision. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh told The New Indian Express that they are making preparations to reopen primary schools, but are waiting for approval from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee.

The Department of Public Instructions had in June declared 11-day Dasara holidays from October 10 to 20. The minister had earlier announced that classes 6-12 will start functioning at full capacity from October 1 in districts that have less than 1 per cent Covid-positivity rate.

The schools will open five days a week, while Saturdays and Sundays will be set aside to clean and sanitise the premises. The department is formalising a plan to resume the mid-day meal scheme, but the final decision will be taken after October 1.

Students cheer school reopening

While students are excited to be back in school, some parents are worried. Quincy, a Class 5 student from a private school at Koramangala, said, “I want to go back to school. I can meet my friends and my teachers.” But this excitement is not shared by other stakeholders.

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA), Karnataka, wrote to Minister Nagesh to allow the shift-wise reopening of classes. “I don’t understand what is the hurry to start offline classes for small children, who are yet to be vaccinated. It is not easy for anyone! We can’t take a risk at this time,” posted Suman Jain after it was reported that a Covid cluster was emerging at a PU college in Anekal.

‘No hike in fees for engineering this year’

The Higher Education Department has convinced private engineering colleges not to increase the fee this year. Though the institutions had sought a hike of 30 per cent, the department cited the Covid situation to put it off. While a college association representative claimed that the department has agreed to a 10 per cent annual hike from next year, an official denied it.

