For 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, JDS plans to field women in 30-35 constituencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS, which aims to reverse its fortunes by winning not less than 123 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, has decided to field women in at least 30-35 constituencies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing ‘Janata Parva 1.0’, a four-day workshop for JDS leaders and members at Kethiganahalli near Bidadi on Wednesday, party leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that 7-8 names have been finalised.

He further said that the party wants to give priority to committed women workers in the organisation and strengthen its women’s wing. JDS MLC KA Thippeswamy informed that JDS leaders like Ruth Manorama, Leeladevi R Prasad, Sheela Naik, and Sharada Appaji Gowda are potential women candidates from the party.

“If the party comes to power, it will back 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies,” said another JDS leader. Ramanagara MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy suggested that the party include in its election manifesto a loan waiver scheme for women.