Karnataka: More educational institutions onboard Centre's National Academic Depository
National Academic Depositary works as a Digi-locker, where educational documents (marks cards, graduation certificates, etc.,) of students starting from SSLC to PhD can be stored in the digital format
Published: 30th September 2021 10:53 PM | Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:53 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Karnataka Universities will soon receive a circular to ensure maximum number of institutes are onboard the central government's National Academic Depository (NAD) that works akin to Digilocker but for academic documents.
NAD works as a digi-locker, where all kinds of educational documents (marks cards, graduation certificates etc) of students starting from SSLC (Class X) to PhD can be stored in the digital format.
"NAD is an initiative of the Union Government that all educational institutions should get registered on this. As of now, a total of 87 institutions, including 18 government-run universities and 17 private universities have registered in the state. Though Karnataka stands top for the highest number of registrations, there are many institutions which still need to be registered" said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan.
Uploading of SSLC marks from the year 2007 to 2021-22 will soon be complete. So far 2.26 crore documents have been uploaded in the state.
Ashwathnarayan instructed authorities concerned to expedite the process of registration of educational institutions on the National Academic Depository.
This is meant to help students migrate out of academia and into job sector seamlessly, while also ensuring that documents will not be fabricated once they're uploaded.