PIL on minor’s appointment as mutt seer dismissed

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation questioning the legality of appointing a minor as seer of Shiroor Mutt in Udupi. 

Published: 30th September 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 05:49 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation questioning the legality of appointing a minor as seer of Shiroor Mutt in Udupi.  A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum dismissed the petition filed by P Lathavya Acharya, secretary and managing trustee of Sri Shirur Mutt Bhaktha Samithi, Udupi, and three other office-bearers. 

The petitioners questioned the appointment of 16-year-old Aniruddha Saralathaya, now named as Vedavardhana Tirtha, as the peetadhipathi of Shirur Mutt, by Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami of Sri Vadiraj Mutt. The court said in other religions like Buddhism, children of a tender age become monks and there is no rule as to on what age sanyasa can be given. There is also no constitutional bar on a person under 18 years being initiated into sanyasa, the court said.   

The petitioner alleged that the appointment of the minor as seer is a violation of rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution and under Article 39(e) and (f) of the constitution. But, the authorities have remained mute spectator to this, the petitioner contended.  

