Senior citizens’ month from October 1

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said heart diseases contributing to 25% of deaths out of 60% of untimely deaths is a matter of concern that should be tackled.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said heart diseases contributing to 25% of deaths out of 60% of untimely deaths is a matter of concern that should be tackled. After launching a walkathon with a slogan ‘use heart to connect’ at Vidhana Soudha on the ‘World Heart Day’, he said,

“Every citizen must know how to administer first-aid in the ‘golden hour’ when heart attacks occur and save the lives.” As WHO and UN have declared 2021-2030 as a ‘Decade of Healthy Ageing’, Karnataka will observe a senior citizens’ month from October 1 and organise health checkups to those above the age of 60, he said. 

