Amid snap poll talks, Rahul Gandhi to discuss Karnataka election strategy with Team KPCC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid speculation about early elections in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold back-to-back meetings with the state party leaders on Friday. On Thursday evening, Rahul visited the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on the eve of the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

“The party strategy for the Assembly polls will be discussed during the meeting as there is a possibility of early elections in the state,” sources in the Congress said. “All political issues in the state, including Congress strategy to counter the BJP’s attempts to take up communally sensitive issues ahead of elections will be discussed during the meetings,” sources said and added that the BJP is trying to bring up communal issues to divert attention from real issues like price rise.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar protests against

rising fuel prices in Bengaluru on Thursday

| ASHISHKRISHNA HP

The Wayanad MP is holding two meetings with the leaders at the party-state office- one with senior leaders and a second meeting with heads of all frontal organisations in the party. Senior leaders, including Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and other senior leaders will attend the meetings.

The party’s digital membership drive too will come up for discussion during the meeting. Sources in the party claimed that they have enrolled over 50 lakh members during the drive. In February, Rahul had held discussions with the state leaders in New Delhi, when the Congress leaders were in a bit of a fix over taking up the hijab row, while they had attacked the government over RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s remarks over hoisting a saffron flag at Red Fort.

While some senior leaders, including Siddaramaiah, took a firm stand most senior leaders were hesitant to come out in support of the minority community, fearing backlash from majority community voters.

Cong slams BJP over fuel prices

bengaluru : As part of the party’s nationwide protest against soaring fuel prices, senior Congress leaders in the state on Thursday staged a protest in Bengaluru. The Congress leaders accused the Union Government of increasing the fuel price 10 times in the last 11 days. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the increase in fuel prices is impacting all sections of society. People are waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to the BJP and bring the Congress back to power, he said. Congress leaders, including the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders took part in the protest. The daily dose of petrol-diesel price hike is unbearable, Surjewala thundered.