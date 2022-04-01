Court directs police to probe sedition charges against KSE

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A special court directed Doddapete police in Shivamogga district to investigate a complaint against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

The special court ordered trial against sitting as well as former MLAs and MPs, and came on a private complaint filed by Riyaz Ahamed, a Shivamogga resident and Peace Organisation member. Ahamed had approached Doddapete police and higher authorities with his complaint, which was not acted upon.

So he approached the special court with a private complaint. Ahamed alleged that after the murder of Hindu activist Harsha on February 20 this year, Eshwarappa and BJP leader Channabasappa started publicly stating that the murder was a result of political and religious causes, even before police could start investigations.

This was done with the intention of creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims and resulted in rioting on February 21. Ahamed alleged that Eshwarappa’s actions amounted to causing disharmony and outraging religious feelings.

