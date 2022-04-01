STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Court directs police to probe sedition charges against KSE

Ahamed had approached Doddapete police and higher authorities with his complaint, which was not acted upon.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A special court directed Doddapete police in Shivamogga district to investigate a complaint against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa for sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

The special court ordered trial against sitting as well as former MLAs and MPs, and came on a private complaint filed by Riyaz Ahamed, a Shivamogga resident and Peace Organisation member. Ahamed had approached Doddapete police and higher authorities with his complaint, which was not acted upon.

So he approached the special court with a private complaint. Ahamed alleged that after the murder of Hindu activist Harsha on February 20 this year, Eshwarappa and BJP leader Channabasappa started publicly stating that the murder was a result of political and religious causes, even before police could start investigations.

This was done with the intention of creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims and resulted in rioting on February 21. Ahamed alleged that Eshwarappa’s actions amounted to causing disharmony and outraging religious feelings.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa sedition
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp