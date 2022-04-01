STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid-19 vaccines for students aged 12 to 14 in Karnataka's Kodagu falters due to delay in supply

While plans had been drawn to conduct the drive across several schools, the same has been postponed to Monday.

Published: 01st April 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Children in the 12-14 age-group get their shots of the Corbevax vaccine at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, in Bengaluru.

Children in the 12-14 age-group get their shots of the Corbevax vaccine at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, in Bengaluru on March 2022.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The delayed supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Kodagu has hampered the vaccination drive for students aged between 12 and 14. While plans had been drawn to conduct the drive across several schools, the same has been postponed to Monday.

"The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) was directed to draw a micro plan to conduct vaccination drives across the schools in the district. However, we have not received the plan yet from the authorities concerned. But we have derived a preliminary plan and the same will be executed from Monday," confirmed Dr Gopinath, RCH Officer.

While the vaccination drive for the students aged 12 to 14 began at schools across the state, it has been delayed due to the late supply of vaccines. Nevertheless, sources confirmed that out of the total 16,284 identified students, 55% of the target has been achieved. 

“Fresh supply of 7000 Corbevax vaccines arrived late on Friday and the same is being distributed across the district. We had conducted the drive at a few schools. However, the drive will pick up pace across all the schools from Monday,” Dr Gopinath explained.  

Overall, the district has achieved the 96.91% target in vaccinating residents (aged above 12) with both doses of the vaccination. In 15 to 17 age groups, the district has attained a target of 85.01% (for both doses). However, only a total of 19,501 residents have come forward to take the booster dose in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Corbevax Kodagu DDPI Students aged 12 to 14
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp