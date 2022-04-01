Covid-19 vaccines for students aged 12 to 14 in Karnataka's Kodagu falters due to delay in supply

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The delayed supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Kodagu has hampered the vaccination drive for students aged between 12 and 14. While plans had been drawn to conduct the drive across several schools, the same has been postponed to Monday.

"The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) was directed to draw a micro plan to conduct vaccination drives across the schools in the district. However, we have not received the plan yet from the authorities concerned. But we have derived a preliminary plan and the same will be executed from Monday," confirmed Dr Gopinath, RCH Officer.

While the vaccination drive for the students aged 12 to 14 began at schools across the state, it has been delayed due to the late supply of vaccines. Nevertheless, sources confirmed that out of the total 16,284 identified students, 55% of the target has been achieved.

“Fresh supply of 7000 Corbevax vaccines arrived late on Friday and the same is being distributed across the district. We had conducted the drive at a few schools. However, the drive will pick up pace across all the schools from Monday,” Dr Gopinath explained.

Overall, the district has achieved the 96.91% target in vaccinating residents (aged above 12) with both doses of the vaccination. In 15 to 17 age groups, the district has attained a target of 85.01% (for both doses). However, only a total of 19,501 residents have come forward to take the booster dose in the district.