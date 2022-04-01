Fool's Day pranks on Black Leopard cubs inside Nagarhole creates buzz among wildlifers

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: It was a simple prank on April Fool's day. A wildlife photographer posted a breaking news that the famous black leopard from Kabini range of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve has fathered two cubs which are also melanistic.

The cubs were found with their mother in the core area of Tiger Reserve by hunter turned wildlife conservationist Mr Shambu.

Many who reacted to the post believed the news and also shared it with several wildlife groups. Good news on a festival eve, said an enthusiast.

But few raised questions about who Mr Shambu is, and hope not the Tinkle fame legendary Shikari Shambu.

Moreover, as per the wildlife biologists, it's not necessary that the cubs of a black leopards are also melanistic in nature.

The news was first uploaded by wildlife photographer Jayanth Sharma on social media handle. Later in the day he removed the original post and posted 'clarification'.

"Today I am playing the fool with you. But don't worry, someday this will indeed be breaking news, if not in Kabini somewhere else".

Using wildlife themes on Fool's Day its an old practice as many viewers fall for it. Long back the BBC had created a Fool's Day hoax by releasing a trailer of a documentary claiming that scientists have found a colony of flying penguins.

Few years ago, an eco tour agency from South Africa shared a picture of a tusker carrying a lion cub and the tired mother lion walking beside it.

Majority of the viewers had actually thought the image is real and also added that humans must learn from the animals about being compassionate!

"Black leopards are the face of Karnataka's wildlife tourism. There are packages ranging over Rs 50,000 for three days that include six safaris. Most of the wildlife enthusiasts are often eager to capture the famous black leopard of Kabini. The melanistic leopard are spread through the Western Ghats in Karnataka and other states as well," explained a wildlife tour operator from Mysuru.