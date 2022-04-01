STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi hails Basavanna, says no place for hatred

We should remove hatred to shape a society of communal harmony,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at the Siddaganga Mutt here on Thursday.  

Published: 01st April 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with seers, including Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, during his visit to the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: “At a time when hatred is spreading across the country, the philosophy of 12th century revolutionary Basavanna preaching a casteless society is the need of  the hour, and the job of the Siddaganga Mutt, which has been propagating the same, is commendable. We should remove hatred to shape a society of communal harmony,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at the Siddaganga Mutt here on Thursday.  

He was speaking on the eve of the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, just a few hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to take part in the mega event at the mutt on Friday. The visits have acquired their own significance.

“Basavanna has said that we are all one, we should live together, keeping away hatred over caste and religion. I congratulate the Siddaganga Mutt authorities for imparting the preachings of  Basavanna and shaping the future of lakhs of children,” he stated.

Hailing the contributions of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the Congress leader observed that society  should tread the path the great saint has shown, to educate the youth and uplift the poor, for which he extended all help to the mutt. 

Relationship with Mutt is not new: MP

“It is a matter of great joy that a leader of eminence and youth icon has come here. Indira Gandhi had visited the mutt, which was momentous, and Rahul’s visit is also momentous,” remarked Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, the head of the mutt, while appreciating Rahul’s wish for a hatred-free society.

Adopting a diplomatic stance, the prominent Lingayat religious institution is giving equal footing to both national parties — BJP and Congress. Earlier, Rahul’s visit was restricted to paying a visit to the ‘gadduge’, the divine tomb of the Swamiji, but was extended wi th him addres s ing thousands of children of the mutt during an evening prayer,” remarked a Congress Lingayat leader.

The occasion helped the mutt and Gandhis reiterate their long-term relationship. “Our relationship with the mutt is not new, my grandmother, mother and I have visited the mutt in the past,” recalled Rahul, which Sri Siddalinga Swamiji also stressed in his speech later.

“Sonia Gandhi had dropped her security personnel from her car and picked me up to go to the venue, along with Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, to take part in his 105th birthday celebrations,” he said, turning nostalgic. Rahul and the Swamiji posed for a photograph along with the children of the mutt.

Rahul had snacks and was also felicitated. Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, B K Hariprasad, M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Dhruvanarayana and others put up an united front throughout the visit.

