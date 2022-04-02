STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five held for assaulting duo selling halal meat

Five Bajrang Dal members have been booked in Bhadravathi for assaulting a meat shop owner for selling halal meat.

Published: 02nd April 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  Five Bajrang Dal members have been booked in Bhadravathi for assaulting a meat shop owner for selling halal meat. They also threatened the owner of the building to ask the shop owner to vacate the premises.

The accused have been identified as Vadivelu, Savayi Singh, Shrikanth, Krishna, and Gunda, all residents of Hosamane in Bhadravathi. The accused threatened shop owner Syed Ansar and his relative Tousif at their shop at Shivaji Circle at Hosamane on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the incident came to light on Friday. According to a complaint filed by Ansar, the accused in a group of 10-15 people came to their chicken stall and allegedly abused them. They told the owner that the shop was selling halal meat to people and demanded non-halal meat. The shop owner told them that he would get non-halal meat from a nearby shop for them.

 However, the accused continued to abuse the owner. They also asked the premises owner Shanmugam to ask the shop owner to vacate immediately. The accused also attacked Tausif and issued life threats. 

The accused have been booked under IPC section 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Bhadravathi Assualt Halal Meat shop Owner Vacate
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp