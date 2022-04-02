Five held for assaulting duo selling halal meat

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Five Bajrang Dal members have been booked in Bhadravathi for assaulting a meat shop owner for selling halal meat. They also threatened the owner of the building to ask the shop owner to vacate the premises.

The accused have been identified as Vadivelu, Savayi Singh, Shrikanth, Krishna, and Gunda, all residents of Hosamane in Bhadravathi. The accused threatened shop owner Syed Ansar and his relative Tousif at their shop at Shivaji Circle at Hosamane on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the incident came to light on Friday. According to a complaint filed by Ansar, the accused in a group of 10-15 people came to their chicken stall and allegedly abused them. They told the owner that the shop was selling halal meat to people and demanded non-halal meat. The shop owner told them that he would get non-halal meat from a nearby shop for them.

However, the accused continued to abuse the owner. They also asked the premises owner Shanmugam to ask the shop owner to vacate immediately. The accused also attacked Tausif and issued life threats.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object).