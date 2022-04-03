Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti ends ties with JDS, to join BJP

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Finally, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Sunday announced that he will join BJP ahead of the MLC elections to the west teachers' constituency. With this, the regional party JDS has lost another major leader from North Karnataka to the saffron party.

Horatti told media persons in Hubballi that time has come for him to join the BJP, but he has not decided the date yet. "I will contest the next MLC election on a BJP ticket. Party national president JP Nadda, state leader BS Yediyurappa and top leaders spoke to me and they have all agreed to me joining the party," he added.

Last time, Horatti contested the MLC election from a JDS ticket and won. He was also the education minister.

Horatti close to several BJP leaders

Soon after Horatti became the chairman of the Upper House, there was speculation that he would join BJP as he is close to Union minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and other leaders from the party. Horatti said that JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy has given his nod to the decision.

As the state is heading towards Assembly elections next year, many leaders are quitting JDS and joining other parties, depleting the party’s base in North Karnataka. Former MLA N H Konaraddi recently joined Congress, while Rajanna Koravi joined BJP.