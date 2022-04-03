STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven arrested for killing tiger near Karnataka's Kodagu; carcass recovered

The incident was reported at Maruru village near Hebbale of Kushalnagar taluk.

Published: 03rd April 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Seven persons have been arrested by Kodagu division forest cell officials on charges of killing and smuggling tiger parts.

Those arrested have been identified as one Ganesh, Yogesh, Doresh, Natesh, Ramesh, Naveen and Shekar.
Ganesh and Yogesh are said to have installed an illegal electric fence in their farmland in the village to keep the wild boars away.

However, a tiger was caught in the snare and it was killed on the spot. Following this, Ganesh and Yogesh sought help from other accused and buried the tiger nearby. However, Ramesh, Natesh and Doresh visited the spot during night hours, dug out the tiger and cut out its body parts including teeth, nails and skin. Thereafter, the seven persons were trying to sell the body parts of the tiger when the CID Forest Cell officials nabbed them.

The officials later visited the crime spot and retrieved the carcass of the tiger. The officials have seized all the parts including the tiger bones, skull, nails, teeth and skin. The raid was led under the guidance of CID Forest Cell ADGP KV Sharath Chandra, Madikeri CID police superintendent Chandrakanth and others.

