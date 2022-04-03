Soaring mercury: Govt school in Kodagu to give six breaks to keep kids hydrated, install new bells  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: In a bid to ensure proper hydration during this summer, a Government Primary School in Kodagu has decided to give six breaks during school hours to help the students to drink water.

The teacher Satish CS of the school located at Mulluru was behind the idea of building a treehouse during the pandemic to conduct online classes amidst the mobile network issues. The idea was translated into reality when there were quite a number of reports from various parts of the country about students climbing trees to access mobile networks to attend their classes.

This time around, Satish alongside the school management hit upon the idea of installing new bells, that sound like factory sirens, in the school, to remind students to drink water and stay hydrated this dry season.

“The Summer is at its peak and many students fall ill due to sunstroke. Staying hydrated can keep them healthy. This, against the backdrop of complaints from parents about how their wards returned home the water bottles without drinking a sip from it,” Satish said.

'Water bells' – resembling the sound of the factory sirens – will go on at six intervals during school hours at Mulluru School. The water bell sounds like a factory siren so that the students do not confuse it with the period breaks or the end of the classes.

“When students are at home, they are made to drink juices, buttermilk, or other refreshing beverages to keep them hydrated. However, since this is not possible during class hours, we came up with the plan of implementing water bells to ensure that students mandatorily drink minimum glasses of water to keep themselves hydrated,” Satish noted.